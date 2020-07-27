St. Louis County to announce new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 at Monday morning press conference

“New restrictions must be put in place to slow the community spread of this virus,” County Executive Sam Page said in a press release

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 at a Monday morning press conference.

“Working closely with public health experts including the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and other regional leaders, we are concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the region,” Page said in a press release Sunday evening. “New restrictions must be put in place to slow the community spread of this virus.”

According to the press release, the announcement will come at a 10:30 press conference at the John C. Murphy Health Center on North Hanley Road.

St. Louis County reported a record 523 new cases Sunday and has set a single-day record for new cases four of the last five days.

St. Louis County has 11,120 COVID-19 cases, twice as many COVID-19 cases as any other jurisdiction in the state and more than one-fourth of the total cases in Missouri. The county's 632 deaths account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state. St. Louis County has a population of about 1 million people, less than one-sixth of the total population of Missouri.

The announcement will come less than a week after White House Task Force leader Dr. Debroah Birx named St. Louis as one of the cities that needs to take aggressive action to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Local task force leader Dr. Alex Garza said that warning was not a surprise, and the region had started making changes weeks ago.

St. Louis and St. Louis County both implemented mandatory mask mandates on July 3.