ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — County Executive Dr. Sam Page will be holding daily briefings at 8:30 a.m. starting Monday morning.

Page will stream the briefings on his official Facebook page.

As of Saturday, the county is reporting a total of 1,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 42 people in the county have died from the virus.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, St. Louis County is increasing measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Recently the St. Louis County Health Department asked the county council for $76,000 for two refrigerated trailers for the medical examiner’s office.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also announced Wednesday that a Florissant hotel is being transformed into an "alternate care site" for St. Louis area hospitals in case the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms current facilities.

