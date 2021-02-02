St. Louis County to open 5,000 appointments, first mass vaccination site this week

The county health department plans to open up at least 5,000 appointment slots this week

The vaccine delivery allows St. Louis County to expand its vaccination program significantly.

Starting Wednesday, a mass vaccination site will open in Ferguson at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus. Appointments will open Wednesday for county residents to get vaccinated.

Vaccinations also will continue at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

The county health department is working with several regional fire and EMS districts to provide additional vaccine center locations. Appointments for vaccines at Affton, Eureka and Mehlville fire districts will begin Thursday.

“This is an important moment in our response to this pandemic and I’m thrilled we are able to provide greater access to this life-saving vaccine,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “I appreciate this partnership with one of our hospital systems, which allows us to get vaccines into arms across the county as quickly as possible.”

The county health department plans to open up at least 5,000 appointment slots this week. But only individuals who fall into categories set by the state will be allowed to get the vaccine at this time.

Walk-up service will not be available, the county said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Registration is required, and appointments will be offered to those who register. Residents will be able to choose from all five health department vaccination sites when finalizing their appointment.

For more information and to register for vaccine information, visit St. Louis County's coronavirus website.