St. Louis County Executive to announce easing of youth sports coronavirus restrictions

The changes will allow for tournaments for all youth and adult sports leagues

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce an easing of restrictions for youth sports in a briefing Wednesday.

A spokesman for Page's office said the changes will allow for tournaments for all youth and adult sports leagues. St. Louis County first put youth sports restrictions into place on Sept. 28 due to clusters of coronavirus cases the health department "linked directly to sports practices or games.”

The official announcement will come in Page's Wednesday morning COVID-19 briefing. He will also provide an update on vaccine progress in the county.