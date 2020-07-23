St. Louis area leaders defend decision to restrict youth sports

The groups clarified the risk of transmission from actually playing sports is low; it’s the activities surrounding the games that are the greatest threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three major groups in the St. Louis area have come together with one message: limiting sports and canceling games among the area’s youngest athletes is the right thing to do.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force and the City of St. Louis issued a joint statement on youth sports Thursday morning. They said there is widespread transmission of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area, especially among kids, which could impact school this fall.

“This unfortunately increases the risk of spread to everyone, particularly when people gather in groups,” the groups said in their statement. “Furthermore, children will further suffer as this increase in activity threatens the ability of children to return safely to school and to sports this fall.”

The groups clarified that the risk of transmission from actually playing sports is low, and that it’s the activities surrounding the games that pose the greatest threat to the general community.

“This includes teams, coaches and parents gathering before, during and after games and practices, carpooling and other activities associated with participating in sports teams, especially if proper mitigation practices are not in place,” the statement read.

“For these reasons, the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the City of St. Louis Department of Health all agree that for now, competitive activities like games and scrimmages should be paused.”

On Monday, St. Louis County rolled back its youth sports guidelines to Phase 1 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Under Phase 1 of the county’s return-to-play plan, youth sports teams cannot conduct training sessions where athletes practice in groups larger than 10, including a coach. Teams cannot utilize equipment, and physical contact is prohibited.

The same day the restrictions went back into place, the St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual protest arguing there was no factual evidence presented to support the decision.

“Give us the data and we will support you all fully, if indeed you can produce it,” said POWERplex president Dan Buck. “If you cannot produce the athlete-to-athlete transmission, if you cannot produce the contact tracing back to specific clubs, or organizations, or kids, or families, then we demand that youth sports be reopened on Friday.”

You can read the full joint statement from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force and the City of St. Louis below.

