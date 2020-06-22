St. Louis County allowing more youth sports to resume play

'They can burn off some energy and try and get things back to normal or as close to normal as we can right now,” Eickmeyer said.

ST. LOUIS — When you drive by a park now, it’s not the usual sight for such a beautiful place during the summer months. But come next week, things will look a little different in St. Louis County.

Starting June 29, baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, cheerleading, dance teams, outdoor field hockey, ice hockey, rugby, bowling and lacrosse will all be allowed to return to play.

Usually stands would be filled with fans during summer games, but Kirkwood Athletic Association president Eric Eickmeyer said that won’t be the case this year. Fans must be socially distant, and players will have new rules to follow.

“No post-game handshakes or high fives or any of that stuff, no in-between inning huddles or any of that kind of stuff,” Eickmeyer said.

Also, something to get adjusted to if you’re a sports fan is the restriction on tournament play, which Eickmeyer said is understandable, but unfortunate.

"I've had calls from teams from as far away as Chicago saying, 'Well, if we came down here to play, would you allow it?” he said. “Well, I would, but the county won't so the answer now is no.”

Eickmeyer said Kirkwood typically sees anywhere from 50 to 100,000 visitors each year with tournaments, but even with the drop-off, he’s happy to provide kids a safe space during the pandemic.

“Like I said, outdoors they can burn off some energy and try and get things back to normal or as close to normal as we can right now,” Eickmeyer said.