St. Louis COVID-19 vaccination event underway this weekend at America's Center

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is holding one of its largest COVID-19 mass vaccination events Saturday and Sunday at America’s Center. The event is invitation-only.

While lines formed outside, early Saturday, the event got a good report from people who turned out to get their first of two vaccination shots. St. Louis residents described an atmosphere of order and efficiency at what Mayor Lyda Krewson said is one of St. Louis’ largest COVID-19 vaccination events.

Asked about her experience, Andrea Janes said, “It went well; better than expected, actually.”

Marguerite Sills said, “It went very well, very quickly. I didn’t have to wait very long.”

City employee Doug Bowman turned out to get his shot.

“They have a lot of volunteers,” Bowman said. “They seem to be directing people and helping them with giving directions on where to be, translating things, if necessary, and giving information.”

On his way out, Ken Griffin was asked how long he had been there.

“Thirty minutes,” he replied.

Krewson said this is the city’s 16th vaccination event. Almost 1,500 people were vaccinated, according to the St. Louis Department of Health

“People are getting vaccinated more and more,” said Krewson. “More and more tiers are becoming available, and more and more vaccine is becoming available.”

The Moderna vaccine is what was distributed here Saturday. People who turned out will be asked to come back for their second dose April 17 or 18.

“They gave me a card and told me it was my golden ticket to my next appointment,” said George Barron.

The acting director of the Health Department, Dr. Fred Echols, said an event like this does not happen without volunteers.

Echols said, “We’ve been partnering with Casa De Salud, St. Louis University School of Nursing and Webster University School of Nursing.”

Omar Arnold said, “I’ve got COPD and they spotted that right away and took me to the front.”

Jane Gilbierz added, “For this whole Missouri thing with having to go to Sedalia, or whatever, this was perfect.”

Krewson said the health department could use more volunteers for future events – not only vaccinators, but also volunteers to greet and guide people.

“It takes a lot of people to put on an event like this,” Krewson said. “So we need nurses and doctors to be vaccinators. But we also need people to greet and guide people through here.”