Watch live: St. Louis COVID-19 task force to hold briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Watch the briefing in the video player above or on the Task Force Facebook page.
In the last briefing on Oct. 26, the task force said half of the St. Louis area was now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"St. Louis has finally broken the 50% barrier in terms of citizens who have gotten a full vaccine series. We're edging up, I think it's slowly getting closer to 60% who have had at least one vaccination," Dr. Clay Dunagan from the task force said Tuesday. "That's a little bit higher than Missouri but well behind what's happening nationally."
According to numbers released from the task force, Missouri as a state is still just under 50% in terms of full vaccination. Nationally, nearly 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals have continued to decrease, though not as quickly as it has in recent weeks.
The data for November 8, 2021, is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 35 Sunday to 29 Monday. There were 45 admissions on Saturday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 Sunday to 32 Monday. It was 33 on Saturday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 238 Sunday to 235 Monday. It was 243 on Saturday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 223 Sunday to 234 Monday. It was 235 on Saturday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 33 Sunday to 36 Monday. There were 31 suspected patients on Saturday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICU increased – from 63 Sunday Monday 66 Monday. There were 60 patients in the ICU on Saturday.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 39 Sunday to 38 Monday. There were 38 on Saturday.
- 9 COVID deaths were reported over the past three days.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased from 6 Sunday to 5 Monday.
- Across the system hospitals, 98 patients were discharged over the past three days bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 29,918.
- Of the 234 hospitalized COVID patients in the four reporting Task Force hospital systems Monday – 68 are fully vaccinated. That’s 29% of the patient population.
- There are 4 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 6 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There is 1 COVID-positive child who is 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Monday’s staffed bed hospital capacity is at 85% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 73% of their total staffed bed capacity.