Watch live: St. Louis COVID-19 task force to hold briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

In the last briefing on Oct. 26, the task force said half of the St. Louis area was now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"St. Louis has finally broken the 50% barrier in terms of citizens who have gotten a full vaccine series. We're edging up, I think it's slowly getting closer to 60% who have had at least one vaccination," Dr. Clay Dunagan from the task force said Tuesday. "That's a little bit higher than Missouri but well behind what's happening nationally."

According to numbers released from the task force, Missouri as a state is still just under 50% in terms of full vaccination. Nationally, nearly 60% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals have continued to decrease, though not as quickly as it has in recent weeks.

