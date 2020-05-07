City of St. Louis sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases over last 24 hours

The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours while showing no increase in the number of deaths

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours while showing no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, as of Noon on Sunday, there 2,490 reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. That is an increase of 7 cases from the reported 2,483 cases on Friday.

The Department of Health also reported that there has been no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, remaining at 158

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases comes amidst fears that the Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout the city of St. Louis may cause the number of cases to spike.