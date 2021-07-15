St. Louis COVID-19 task force resumes weekly briefings as cases increase

The task force briefings will be led by Dr. Clay Dunagan, the chief clinical officer for BJC

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is resuming its live weekly briefings Thursday.

Last week, the task force released a recorded briefing from Dr. Alex Garza to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in southwestern Missouri and in the St. Louis area.

"Today, I am disappointed to tell you that once again we are losing ground to the virus," Dr. Garza said.

On June 14, the task force held what it hoped would be its final weekly briefing, as hospitalizations neared their lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic. In the weeks since then, cases and hospitalizations in the region have increased.

On Wednesday, the task force reported 242 hospitalizations — up from 180 last Wednesday — and a seven-day average of 222 — up from 160 last Wednesday.

On Thursday, that number increased to 255, the highest since March 2.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is releasing the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.

The data for July 15, 2021, is as follows:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 42 yesterday to 49 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 39 yesterday to 40 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 222 yesterday to 231 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 242 yesterday to 255 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 23 yesterday to 34 today.

The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 82 yesterday to 88 today.

The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased from 45 yesterday to 51 today.

The number of COVID deaths decreased– from 4 yesterday to 0 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 3 today.

Across the system hospitals, 31 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 23,477.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 93% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The task force briefings will be led by Dr. Clay Dunagan, the chief clinical officer for BJC. Dr. Garza — who has led the briefings since the beginning of the pandemic — is deploying to Kuwait as a member of the Army Reserves, where he will serve as an emergency room physician on a military base there.

Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospitals is warning that the health care system is potentially on the brink of a crisis.