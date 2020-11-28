St. Louis area hospitals more record COVID-19 numbers

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area hospitals continue to admit more and more COVID-19 patients with the task force reporting Saturday yet another record number when it comes to hospitalizations.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 878 on Friay to 884 Saturday (with data lagged two days) -- a new seven-day moving average record.
Staffed bed capacity is at 76% across the task force hospitals. ICUs are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 292,740 since the pandemic began. The state also reported eight new deaths; the state's death toll stands at 3,814.
The seven-day positivity is at 18.9% Saturday, down slightly from Saturday's rate of 19.4%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,8873 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the state's total to 712,936. It also reported 108 new deaths for a total of 12,137.
Illinois' seven-day positivity remained flat at 10.1%. The positivity rate in the Metro East is at 14.2% Saturday, up from 13.6% on Friday.
Both states reported lower-than-average testing levels over the holiday weekend.
RELATED: US passes 13 million COVID-19 cases
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 28:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 108 to 88 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 125 to 116.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 878 yesterday to 884 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 896 yesterday to 905 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 60 yesterday to 78 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs stayed the same at 195 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators stayed the same at 122 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 108 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 10,608.