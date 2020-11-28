St. Louis area hospitals more record COVID-19 numbers

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 878 on Friday to 884 on Saturday -- a new seven-day moving average record

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area hospitals continue to admit more and more COVID-19 patients with the task force reporting Saturday yet another record number when it comes to hospitalizations.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 878 on Friay to 884 Saturday (with data lagged two days) -- a new seven-day moving average record.

Staffed bed capacity is at 76% across the task force hospitals. ICUs are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 292,740 since the pandemic began. The state also reported eight new deaths; the state's death toll stands at 3,814.

The seven-day positivity is at 18.9% Saturday, down slightly from Saturday's rate of 19.4%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,8873 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the state's total to 712,936. It also reported 108 new deaths for a total of 12,137.

Illinois' seven-day positivity remained flat at 10.1%. The positivity rate in the Metro East is at 14.2% Saturday, up from 13.6% on Friday.

Both states reported lower-than-average testing levels over the holiday weekend.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 28: