Hospital capacity continues to decrease in St. Louis area hospitals, task force says

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area hospitals continue to report an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations as staffed bed capacity decreases.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday that staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84%, an average across the task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.

Inpatient confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations increased from 881 to 887 today – a new hospitalization data record.

The Missouri health department on Tuesday reported 3,764 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 278,661 since the onset of the pandemic. The state also reported 189 new deaths, saying 161 of them occurred previously but had not been reported. Still, 147 of those previously unreported deaths occurred this month.

Hospital capacity remains a major concern. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard says ICU capacity statewide remained at 17% for the second straight day.

In Illinois, state officials are reporting that another 125 people have died from COVID-19. In a news release on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that the latest figures bring the death toll since the pandemic began earlier this year to 11,677.

IDPH also reports another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. That total is more than 1,100 higher than Monday's total but marks just the second time in the last six days that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 24.