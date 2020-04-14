ST. LOUIS — Together Credit Union has donated thousands of N95 masks for local medical professionals to use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit union delivered 1,200 N95 particulate respirator masks to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and 100 additional masks to Abbott EMS.

Healthcare workers at BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital and Abbott ambulance technicians will benefit from the donation, according to a press release.

According to 3M, the producer of the masks, global demand for supplies used by its customers, like respirators, is exceeding supply and 3M expects demand for respirators to “outpace supply for the foreseeable future.”

“St. Louis is the most affected region in Missouri by the COVID-19 pandemic. Together Credit Union is committed to the important role we play in individuals’ lives and the communities we serve, and we are proud to support and thank the medical professionals who risk exposure daily in their vital role caring for patients,” said Pier Alsup, with Together Credit Union.

The credit union is also a partner in the Kindness Meals STL initiative. The initiative supports emergency center staff and local businesses, according to the release.

Meals are made by local restaurants and delivered to ER front-line teams at local hospitals seven days a week.

For more information, call Julie Linder at 573-268-0639.

