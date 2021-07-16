St. Louis deputy overseeing jury selection tests positive for COVID-19, vaccinations for employees will be required next month

The deputy last appeared in the courts Tuesday and is quarantining at home

ST. LOUIS — All employees who interact with jurors participating in any part of a jury trial at St. Louis' Carnahan Courthouse will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 2, an order ruled Friday. The change comes after a St. Louis Sheriff's deputy overseeing jury selection Tuesday at St. Louis' Carnahan Courthouse tested positive.

The order, from presiding judge Michael Stelzer, said the order would include judges, clerks, members of the sheriff's department, IT staff, members of the Jury Supervisor's Office and court reporters.

Earlier Friday, a spokesman from the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri Carnahan Courthouse said a deputy overseeing the jury selection process developed symptoms Tuesday. The rapid result test he took Wednesday came back negative, but a second test he took Thursday was positive.

The spokesman said 34 people, including jurors and court staff, had contact with the deputy. Court authorities have notified all 34 people. All the locations where the deputy was on Tuesday were deep cleaned.

The deputy last appeared in the courts Tuesday and is quarantining at home, the spokesman said.

The order laid out the process to ensure all employees are vaccinated.