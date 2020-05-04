ST. LOUIS — A woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s have died from COVID-19, the St. Louis health department announced Sunday. They were the seventh and eighth people to die from the coronavirus in St. Louis.

The city health department said there were also 30 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bring the total to 358 cases in St. Louis.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. “It’s imperative that we take the stay at home orders and physical distancing measures serious. People are getting infected and some are dying, because people are not taking this situation seriously. We all have a responsibility to do the right thing. Lives are depending on it.”

The announcement also said 21 tests were pending, and another 115 people were being monitored.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri has 2,367 cases in their Sunday afternoon update, but the counts for St. Louis and St. Charles County were lower than what the local health departments reported, bringing the total to more than 2,400 cases. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in Missouri.

