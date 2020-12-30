Judge extends eviction moratorium in St. Louis through Jan. 31

The order was set to expire at the end of December

ST. LOUIS — A judge in St. Louis has extended the city's eviction moratorium another month.

On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison signed an administrative order extending the eviction moratorium aimed at keeping people in their homes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy.

Under the order, evictions in St. Louis due to inability to pay rent will be suspended through Jan. 31.

"Directives from various levels of government and from the Joint Board of Health and Hospitals have declared that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic create public health crises, as it is not in the interest of public health to displace persons from their homes during this COVID-19 emergency," the order said.

Evictions can be carried out in the city for the following reasons:

Engaging in criminal activity while on the premises;

Threatening the health or safety of the other residents;

Damaging or posing an immediate and significant risk of damage to property;

Violating any applicable building code, health ordinance, or similar regulation

relating to health and safety; or

Violating any other contractual obligation, other than timely payment of rent or similar housing-related payment (including non-payment or late payment of fees penalties or interest).