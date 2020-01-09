St. Louis extends suspension of evictions through Oct. 2

Judge Rex Burlison extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 2. It was set to expire on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Evictions in the city of St. Louis will remain on hold for at least another month.

In August, Judge Rex Burlison put a hold on evictions in the city due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The order excluded commercial evictions and evictions "when the grounds for eviction was established for drug or other activity."

That order was set to expire on Tuesday, but Burlison extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 2.

In July, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced an investment of $5.4 million in CARES Act funding for rental and mortgage assistance for city residents. Earlier in August, she asked for $2 million more for rent assistance.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported the moratorium is taking a toll on small-time landlords. Kathie Davis — principal with Davis & Travaglini LLC, a three-attorney Brentwood law firm that specializes in real estate litigation —told the Business Journal some of those landlords are rapidly falling behind on their own obligations: mortgage payments, maintenance, utilities and property taxes.

"By putting all the burden on the landlords, and asking them to continue to pay all this stuff, it's really unrealistic," Davis said. "It's kind of an ecosystem," she said of the rental market. "You add the Burmese python, and then everything dies."