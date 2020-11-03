ST. LOUIS — Inside Sweat gym, clients pull no punches at the boxing heavy bags as they work up a sweat.

But in the corner, there is a small sign of the way gym management is fighting back against seasonal disease: a spray bottle of green, liquid disinfectant.

"Gyms get a bad reputation for being a dirty place so we always try to take precautions," owner Matt Brown said.

Brown says they recently moved into the space on Brentwood Boulevard, and when they were stocking up for the new location, they bought hygiene staples that are now in short supply.

"We just got lucky," Brown said. "We loaded up probably a couple of months ago. We have a surplus of hand sanitizer. We have a surplus of cleaner. We have a surplus of Lysol and Chloraseptic wipes."

At Dragonfly Fitness, they have a small clientele, and everyone bands together to clean up after a class.

"This is not just my gym. This is our gym," owner Renah Jones said. "Everyone that comes here. So I feel like everyone cares about the gym. And the members that come here so everyone wants to stay healthy and feeling good."

Jones said she recently put out a message on their private Facebook group letting members know about enhanced cleaning techniques. They'll also extend membership for anyone who misses a week due to illness.

