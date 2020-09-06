St. Louis salons back open after delay because of COVID-19 concerns

On Monday, June 1, Kristina Cheeseman felt comfortable accepting clients again

ST. LOUIS — Hair salons in the City of St. Louis got the green light to open on May 18 as the city rolled out the first phase of its reopening plan.

However, Kristina Cheeseman said she would not go back to work that day. She just didn't feel comfortable.

She and two other St. Louis stylists told 5 On Your Side they didn't feel there were specific enough guidelines for keeping customers and staff safe. They also were concerned about being able to maintain a long-lasting supply of PPE.

Hours after that interview, St. Louis and St. Louis County released a joint list of guidelines for industries, including the salon industry, that were reopening. The next day, the city announced a program to provide free PPE for small businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

On Monday, June 1, Cheeseman felt comfortable taking customers.

"What makes me feel most comfortable is that I have my own space," Cheeseman said. "They can only come in one at a time. I feel like I have more control over what’s going on.”

Cheeseman said she's also taking more time with each client and spending time cleaning extensively between each appointment.

"I've made sure that I just take time to breathe," Cheeseman said. "Before COVID, I definitely never took that time."

Cheeseman said she ordered PPE when coronavirus concerns began, so she didn't need to use the city's program. However, Caitlin Tyczka, one of the other stylists interviewed, told 5 On Your Side she applied for the program.

“There’s an aesthetician in my building, and she has picked up her PPE," Cheeseman said.

A spokesperson for the city said the program helped more than 1,000 small businesses in St. Louis.

Cheeseman said all of her customers have had masks, and she isn't concerned about most products.

"The only issue I think we might run into is disinfectant," Cheeseman said. "Barbicide is on back order. It will take a bit to receive that if we run out, and I do see that being a potential problem."

In the meantime, Cheeseman said her clients have been understanding and supportive.

When asked about concerns over a second wave of cases as restrictions ease and hundreds gather for protests across the area, Cheeseman said she is doing her part.

“What the last two weeks has really shown is a lot of systemic issues that our country faces, and I’ve looked at that even from a hair stylist level," Cheeseman said. "I think it’s good to look at all facets of our life and see where systemic racism plays a role. I think what is happening with all the protests, I personally think it’s really important for all that to happen right now, but I do worry that people will forget about the safety measures.”

She said she asks each of her clients, before they come in, if they've attended any large gatherings. If so, she asks that they either get tested or take two weeks to monitor symptoms before their appointment.