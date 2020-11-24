'Everyone has a role to play': St. Louis health officials warn businesses about COVID-19 restrictions

Businesses that continue to engage in noncompliance could face an "interruption in operations"

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health is issuing a reminder to businesses in the community as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a press release, the health department first thanked businesses that have adjusted their operations to align with health and safety guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“The city contributes its relatively slower spread of the virus compared to the rest of the region to the on-going cooperation of the business community,” the department said in the release.

The department said it will continue to work to “gain compliance” of businesses that are not following COVID-19 restrictions. It will issue warning letters and conduct one-on-one education with those businesses “in order to protect the health of our residents and visitors.”

“Everyone has a role to play and must be active participants in helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “This includes members of our business community. Businesses and employees play a critical role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 not only in the workplace but throughout the community.”

Businesses that continue to engage in noncompliance could face an “interruption in operations until such time more in-depth infectious disease control training can take place and the business can demonstrate the willingness, capability, and capacity to implement the proper procedures,” the department stated.

Anyone witnessing a violation can report it to the City of St. Louis Citizen’s Service Bureau by clicking here.