ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area's major healthcare systems are joining together to create a St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force to combat COVID-19.

The region's major healthcare systems, including BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital are set to announce the creation of the unified task force on Saturday.

In a release, the task force said it will, "bring together the major healthcare systems in a unified, metro-wide manner as they coordinate with elected leaders, public health agencies and state and federal agencies."

Dr. Alex Garza, the Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health, will serve as the incident commander for the task force.

The task force said it will work to coordinate and collaborate to ensure the best possible patient care and coordination of supplies, hospital beds and other critical assets.

The task force also will be holding daily briefings to update the region on the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The task force's first address will be Saturday at 10 a.m., with daily briefings to be held at 3 p.m.

Related Stories

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC recommends Americans cover faces to prevent spread

RELATED: Gov. Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri

RELATED: St. Louis County Park closures kicking some cyclists to the curb

RELATED: How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine

RELATED: St. Louis city announces 4 more deaths from COVID-19

RELATED: Missouri tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 794 in St. Louis County