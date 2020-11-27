St. Louis hospitals reports record highest 7-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The St. Louis area broke another COVID-19 hospitalization record the week of Thanksgiving, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
In its daily update, the task force said the region's seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions increased from 876 Thursday to 878 Friday, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
Staffed bed capacity was at 76% Friday across the four major hospital systems that are part of the task force -- BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital. ICUs were at 85% staffed bed capacity.
On Wednesday, Dr. Garza said emergency management officials are in touch with hospitals from St. Louis to Chicago, and they will now have to send St. Louis-area patients to facilities that have space.
Here's the full breakdown of the data for Nov. 27, gathered from the task force hospitals:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 143 to 108.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 131 to 125.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 876 yesterday to 878 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations decreased – from 897 yesterday to 896 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID-19 positive hospitalizations decreased – from 83 Thursday to 60 Friday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 195 Thursday to 194 Friday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 124 Thursday to 122 Friday.
- Across the system hospitals, 74 COVID-19 patients were discharged Thursday, bringing the total number discharged to 10,500.