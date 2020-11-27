St. Louis hospitals reports record highest 7-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Louis area COVID-19 hospital admissions increased from 876 Thursday to 878 Friday, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

The St. Louis area broke another COVID-19 hospitalization record the week of Thanksgiving, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

In its daily update, the task force said the region's seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions increased from 876 Thursday to 878 Friday, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

Staffed bed capacity was at 76% Friday across the four major hospital systems that are part of the task force -- BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital. ICUs were at 85% staffed bed capacity.

On Wednesday, Dr. Garza said emergency management officials are in touch with hospitals from St. Louis to Chicago, and they will now have to send St. Louis-area patients to facilities that have space.

Here's the full breakdown of the data for Nov. 27, gathered from the task force hospitals: