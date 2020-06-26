St. Louis Labor Day Parade canceled for 2020

The Labor Day parade is the latest in a number of downtown events to be canceled this summer

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis downtown summer event has been canceled.

On Friday, the St. Louis Labor Council announced the 2020 St. Louis Labor Day Parade was officially canceled due to the coronavirus.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with restrictions on large group gatherings, our first concern must be the safety of our members and those who turn out to watch the parade," the St. Louis Labor Council wrote on Facebook.

Labor Day is on Monday, September 7 this year.

The Labor Day parade is just the latest in a number of downtown events to be canceled this summer, along with concerts, athletic events and Fair St. Louis over the Fourth of July weekend.