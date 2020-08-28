St. Louis Lambert International Airport unveils PPE vending machines

The vending machines will be stocked with masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning kits and gloves, all of which are TSA approved

ST. LOUIS — Travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport now have four new contact-free options to purchase personal protective equipment.

On Thursday, the airport announced four new PPE vending machines located in various locations around the airport. The machines are prior to security and others are in one of the airport's concourses.

The machines — which were supplied by St. Louis-based AVendCo and New Jersey-based Hudson — have initially been placed in the following locations:

Near baggage claim in Terminal 2 (operated by Hudson)

Prior to the security check point for C Concourse in Terminal 1 (operated by AVendCo)

Prior to the security check point in Terminal 2 (operated by AVendCo)

Near Gate E24 in Terminal 2 (operated by AVendCo)

The vending machines will be stocked with masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning kits and gloves, all of which are TSA approved.

All the machines will have contactless payment options and will have anti-microbial shields that eliminate germs for three to four months.

According to St. Louis Lambert International's website, face masks are required at the airport.

"We recommend the CDC’s website as a resource for ways travelers can best protect themselves from becoming ill. Additionally, guests of the airport are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer and/or anti-bacterial wipes when traveling," the airport's website said.