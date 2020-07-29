St. Louis health department giving mask mandate posters to city businesses

Anyone who wants a poster for their city business can reach out to the health department

ST. LOUIS — A poster reminding customers of the city's mask mandate could start popping up in store windows soon.

The St. Louis Department of Health has created official posters that read, "Thank you for slowing the spread of COVID-19 — FACE MASK REQUIRED."

Under the mandate, masks are mandatory in public places in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. Mayor Lyda Krewson promoted the masks on social media Monday to all city businesses that want to remind staff and customers about the health order.

Anyone who wants a poster for their business can email health@stlouis-mo.gov.

Four St. Louis bars were served with orders to temporarily close Monday after the city said they violated public health orders.

Krewson said these are some of the same businesses that have continued to openly disregard rules regarding face masks and social distancing despite receiving cease and desist letters for the city’s health department.