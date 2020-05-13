City expects to see increase in COVID-19 cases with more testing

The city is five days away from easing some restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — There will be more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said, as the city receives more testing.

"We expect we’re going to get a big increase in the number of cases because we finally have more tests," Krewson said during her briefing Wednesday.

As testing increases, Krewson said it'll important to study percentages and rates.

"We’re watching percentages of positive tests and we’re watching hospitalizations," she said.

Krewson also answered a variety of questions about reopening certain services and businesses around the city.

This week, the city released guidelines for restaurants, bars and office buildings to reopen. However, some businesses must remain closed for now.

Beginning on May 14, the city will offer free personal protective equipment for small businesses to help them safely and responsibly reopen on May 18.