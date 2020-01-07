Watch live: St. Louis mayor announces mask requirement, review of police

This is the mayor's first briefing since she read the names of protesters calling to defund the police

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a briefing on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other city issues.

She is on Facebook Live, taking questions from the media and public. As of June 30, there have been 2,396 cases in the city and 156 deaths from the virus.

There have been 21,551 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in Missouri and the U.S. has reached more than 2.5 million cases.

People in the St. Louis area will now be required to wear face masks while out in public, sources told 5 On Your Side on Wednesday. Krewson also confirmed the mask requirement in her briefing.

During the Facebook Live, Krewson announced she has accepted a privately-funded review of the St. Louis Police Department’s policies and practices.

Krewson has been facing backlash following her previous Facebook Live, where she gave out the names and addresses of people calling to defund the police.

The Facebook Live was taken down and the mayor apologized, but people are still calling for her resignation. A spokesperson for the mayor said she is not stepping down and will definitely run for reelection.

