St. Louis mayor tests positive for COVID, is asymptomatic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will be working from home, not City Hall, Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The mayor’s spokesman shared the update via a Thursday morning email.

Mayor Jones was notified Wednesday afternoon that she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. She canceled her evening plans and got tested herself, public information officer Nick Dunne said.

Jones tested positive on antigen and PCR tests.

“While she is asymptomatic, Mayor Jones is working from home today for the health and safety of her staff,” Dunne wrote in the email.

Jones is fully vaccinated and received a booster, her office confirmed, adding that she’ll continue to test regularly.

The mayor’s office has notified those she was in contact with Wednesday.

Mayor Jones participated in two higher profile events Wednesday morning, before she was notified about the COVID-19 exposure.

She commemorated the start of Pride Month by signing an executive order establishing the city’s first LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board. Jones was wearing a mask during the signing, which was set to take place outside but was moved into the mayor’s office lobby due to the weather. She also raised the Pride flag outside City Hall.

Later in the morning, Jones joined local leaders to celebrate the start of Lufthansa’s direct flights from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany.

Mayor Jones urged any St. Louisan who isn’t vaccinated or boosted to take steps to do so as soon as possible. More information on vaccine availability is located on the City of St. Louis health department website and vaccines.gov.

The most recent COVID-19 data for the City of St. Louis shows there were 576 new confirmed cases over the seven-day period going from May 22-28. There were 267 new hospitalizations and zero deaths. The positivity rate over that time period was 18.5%.