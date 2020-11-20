Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Krewson, health officials give COVID-19 guidance ahead of Thanksgiving

The acting director of the St. Louis health department is joining the mayor for the briefing

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and acting health department director Dr. Fred Echols are discussing new guidelines regarding holiday travel and gatherings.

They are expected to stress that people should not have large family gatherings due to the surge of COVID-19 in the area and around the country.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations that people should avoid traveling and large family gatherings. Instead, the CDC recommended that people only celebrate with those who live in their households.

Friday morning, the St. Louis pandemic task force echoed the CDC's guidance regarding holiday plans.

The head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, said hospitals are nearly full and there are currently 1,000 patients in area hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.