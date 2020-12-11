St. Louis mayor pleads for people in COVID-19 hotspots to 'mask up'

"We know nobody wants to get sick. I think we all need to stay home more," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus hotspots are fanning out from the Central West End, to Dogtown to parts of downtown St. Louis. City and health officials worry the hotspots will keep growing, if more people don't change their behavior.

"My concerns are that you know we may have some people who will get very, very ill," said 14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard.

"I don't think it's something that we should be terrified of," said 24th Ward Alderman Bret Narayan.

Narayan and Howard say they don't want to instill fear in people.

However, they do want the public to hear a sobering fact: Coronavirus hotspots are spreading in the city.

"I think that you need to be as cautious and over protective of yourself and your family when you're out doing your daily tasks," Howard said.

The hotspots span across several wards including Howard's 14th ward near Bevo Mill, the Central West End, parts of downtown St. Louis and Alderman Narayan's 24th ward.

Six neighborhoods, including the popular Dogtown area, make up the 24th ward.

"I think we all know what we need to be doing. The directives from the Health Department have been very clear over the last eight months," Narayan said.

The pandemic has prompted many people to practice social distancing, wash their hands often and wear masks. The city's mask mandate took effect in July.

Mayor Krewson is pleading to more people in the hotspots to mask up, hoping that will help the rising COVID-19 cases go down.

"We know nobody wants to get sick, so everything is on the table. I think we all need to stay home more," Mayor Krewson said on Wednesday during her daily briefing.