St. Louis mayor says COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place 'for a while'

On Monday, St. Louis County extended its tighter restrictions until at least Christmas

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson said COVID-19 restrictions in the city will remain in place "for a while" on Monday.

The city and county have slightly different orders. One difference is indoor dining is still allowed in the city, while it is not allowed in the county.

Krewson said the previous orders in the city were written in such a way that they don't expire. She said the city would have to take action to amend them. The orders include a mask mandate, 50% occupancy at businesses and bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

She also added the city will not be relaxing rules for New Year's Eve.

"We don't see rules being lifted for a while," Krewson said during her briefing.

During her afternoon briefing, Krewson said when it comes to new cases the City of St. Louis has about 44 cases per day per 100,000 people, which she said is the lowest in the region by far. She said the St. Louis County is at 60 cases per day per 100,000.

Krewson was asked about closing bars and restaurants as well as reducing capacity.

“We’ve already reduced the capacity to 50%,” Krewson said.

“I would say this – we don’t have any evidence about super spreader events [inside restaurants.] That’s not what our contract tracing is showing. Our contract tracing is showing that the events that are spreading this virus are happening at home.”

“That’s why we’re really focusing on getting folks to change their behavior at home.”

Krewson also talked about vaccines in the city. The vaccine will be distributed in the following order during Phase 1: health care workers first, essential workers (EMS, fire departments, police, corrections facilities, teachers, education staff) and then high-risk populations (65 and older with underlying conditions.)