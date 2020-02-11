St. Louis Mayor Krewson seeks more CARES Act funding for utility, child care, small business assistance

The additional requests total more than $2 million

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will ask a city board to approve more CARES Act funding to help residents pay for utilities and child care and allow more small business owners to apply for grants.

“From the moment we received our share of CARES Act funding, we acted with great urgency and were extremely intentional about getting these critical resources out into the community, especially to the most vulnerable among us. We continue to do just that and are committed to making these additional investments because we recognize a great deal of need remains as COVID-19 cases mount locally, regionally, and nationally,” Krewson said in a news release.

Krewson’s requests will include the following, according to the release:

An additional $500,000 in gas/electric assistance through a continued partnership with Cool Down & Heat Up St. Louis. Krewson’s administration previously allocated $3 million in CARES Act funding for utility assistance. St. Louis residents can apply by calling (314) 657-1599.

An additional $680,000 in assistance for child care providers, facilities and early childhood care through a continued partnership with the St. Louis Mental Health Board. This would be in addition to $1.5 million in CARES Act funding that was allocated to help stabilize early childhood care providers and ensure this service was available and accessible for families.

An additional $1.2 million in assistance for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund through a continued partnership with the St. Louis Development Corporation. Krewson’s administration had previously allocated $4 million in CARES Act funding to provide $5,000 grants to support local small businesses including restaurants/bars and their workforce. Additional applications will begin to be accepted again upon approval of this funding.

This week, I will be asking the Board of Estimate and Apportionment to approve additional investments of our remaining federal #CARESAct funding in order to support and protect even more families, residents, children, and local small businesses during #COVID19, including: — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 2, 2020

In May, Krewson announced a $64 million funding package, including $35.2 million in federal CARES Act funding and other federal sources, to address the health, humanitarian and economic needs of more than 300,000 people.