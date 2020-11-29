Missouri virus hospitalizations continue to strain hospitals

St. Louis area hospitals said they are currently using 77% of the total staffed beds and 89% of their intensive care beds

ST. LOUIS — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the St. Louis area set another new record Sunday even as the most-recent statewide hospitalization numbers declined slightly.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the seven-day average of new patients in the area increased by 13 to 897 Sunday to set a record for the third day in a row. The data includes patients from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital facilities in the St. Louis area.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the area increased to 994 on Sunday, up 11 from the previous day. Area hospitals said they are currently using 77% of the total staffed beds and 89% of their intensive care beds.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations dropped to 2,654 from 2,813 on Thursday, which was the most-recent data available.

Missouri reported 3,193 new virus cases Sunday to give the state a total of 295,933 cases. The state also reported six new deaths for a total of 3,823.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Missouri decreased over the past two weeks, going from 4,379.43 new cases per day on Nov. 14 to 3,632.57 new cases per day on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here is a breakdown of the data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 88 to 116

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 116

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 884 to 897. This is a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 905 to 920. This is a new hospital admissions record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 78 to 74

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 195 to 202

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 122 to 127