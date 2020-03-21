ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" Andy Cohen has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old revealed his diagnosis on Instagram Friday night.

"After a few days of self-quarantine and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen said in the post.

Cohen said he had planned to continue his hosting duties of "Watch What Happens Live" from home but is now focusing on his recovery.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen said.

Cohen is the latest celebrity to share their coronavirus diagnosis. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first to publicly say they tested positive. Since then, Idris Elba also confirmed he tested positive.

