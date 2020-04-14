ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and supermodel Karlie Kloss has teamed up with Beyond Meat to donate burgers to local organizations.

It’s part of Beyond Meat’s Feed A Million+ Pledge to donate meals and focus on organizations that reach frontline workers, health care workers and communities in need, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be able to help out in my home state,” Kloss said on Instagram. “I am sending so much love to those affected and on the front lines both in Missouri and across this country.”

Kloss sent Beyond Burgers to St. Louis Area Foodbank and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

Snoop Dogg is also partnering with Beyond Meat and sent burgers to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles.

