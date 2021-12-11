St. Louis neurologists studying link between long COVID impacts and the brain

Here's why some people experience symptoms after recovering from the respiratory side of the illness.

ST. LOUIS — Doctors are starting to get a better grasp of what the long-term effects of COVID-19 may be, including why some people experience symptoms after recovering from the respiratory side of the illness.

SLUCare Neurologist, Dr. Guillermo Linares, at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital explains his findings, "What we do know is about a third of the people that are infected with the virus will end up experiencing long-lasting symptoms."

Dr. Linares says many symptoms of long COVID are connected to the nervous system. "The entirety of the human experience is located in the brain so it is reasonable to think that the brain would be involved in these long haul COVID symptoms," Linares adds.

According to Dr. Linares, long COVID symptoms include mood, memory, anxiety, and energy level. He says the reason why some people have cognitive issues after COVID and others do not is unknown, but that there is a clear link between contracting COVID and brain function issues for about 30% of patients.

Dr. Linares believes the virus is getting to the brain through the nose, "We have figured out that it is likely that the virus can also access the brain by traveling through the olfactory fibers."