x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Central West End restaurant Juniper to close dining room due to coronavirus concerns

"I do not anticipate re-opening our dining room for at least a year," a tweet from the restaurant said

ST. LOUIS — Central West End restaurant Juniper said it will be closing its dining room and moving to carry out and delivers due to coronavirus concerns.

In a tweet, the southern food restaurant and bar said this week will "almost certainly be the last week" they will have their dining room open to customers.

The restaurant said it will remain open for carryout and delivery.

"I do not anticipate re-opening our dining room for at least a year...we are at least prepared for that. Takeout, and delivery (finally) will be our new model for the foreseeable future. Take care y’all," the tweet said.

Multiple restaurants in the St. Louis area have temporarily closed or made changes to their business to address coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: Employee at Mission Taco in Central West End tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Popular St. Charles bar temporarily closes due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Ted Drewes temporarily closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

RELATED: Restaurant group closes 5 locations after employee tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Bar in The Grove closes after someone with the coronavirus was there

RELATED: Pacific restaurant closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus