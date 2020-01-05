St. Louis nurse's iPad fundraiser connects families with their loved ones dying from COVID-19

"The hardest part is seeing what these COVID-19 patients go through. I can't even imagine. I just want to connect them with their families," said Amy Holloway.

ST. LOUIS — Amy Holloway has been a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital on Clayton Road since last fall. And for more than a month now, she's has been on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus.

Seeing the many patients battling the disease has pulled on her heartstrings.

"The hardest part is the emotional side of it. You just see what these patients are going through," Holloway said.

Holloway was one of two nurses who opened the hospital's first COVID-19 unit.

"The most devastating part is what really motivated me to do this, is watching patients die alone with no family there. No familiar voices, only the nurses at their bedside. I can't even imagine," Holloway said. "I thought, 'I have to make a change with this. I have to get these families more involved.'"

The concerned nurse organized a GoFundMe page called FaceTime For Families. The goal: connect St. Mary's COVID-19 patients who are dying with their loved ones. Loved ones who currently cannot visit the hospital due to the virus.

"Give them the ability to have their part in the grieving process, which is to be at the bedside of the patient," she said.

They'll do that by using iPads.

"Even if they're not physically there, we can put them in the room with their loved ones to say what they need to say, to comfort their loved ones through these times," Holloway told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend.

She raised more than $10,000 to buy iPads, cases and screen protectors for nearly two dozen families.

"It really took off and has been very successful. I am very happy because I get comments every day about how people have experienced this. How FaceTiming their loved ones has made such a difference," Holloway said.

Thanks to lots of generous givers.

"People are giving as much as $10 to $2,500. So many people from the community are helping with this. One of the people who donated $10 responded back you know and said, 'I wish I could give more, but I only have $19 and I have to live off the rest, $9 for the rest of the month.' I said, oh my gosh, that just speaks volumes for our community," said a jubilant Holloway.

"I want to continue this as long as visitors aren't allowed in the hospital," she added.

Even after the coronavirus pandemic is finally over, Holloway's goodwill gesture will keep going, but in a different light.

"After the pandemic, I plan to donate the iPads to an underprivileged school, Lift For Life Academy in Soulard, so they just don't sit in a drawer somewhere, and I can get the best out of it," she said.

You can donate to Holloway's FaceTime for Families GoFundMe page by clicking here.