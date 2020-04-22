St. Louis nursing home workers demand protection at work

Their demands include paid time off, proper PPE, testing, and hazard pay

ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis nursing homes spend their lives caring for others; however, they don’t necessarily want to sacrifice their lives to do their job.

That’s why they’re demanding protection over profit.

Front line nursing home workers will take action Wednesday, calling for better protection at work. They will gather at Royal Oak Nursing Home & Rehab during a shift change at 3 p.m.

Their demands include:

Paid time off for those forced to quarantine

Proper personal protective equipment (PPE)

Testing

Hazard pay for workers during the outbreak

Workers will hold signs spelling out these demands while practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Their movement will be broadcast on a Zoom call.

This comes as ten residents and three workers at Royal Oak Nursing have tested positive for COVID-19. That nursing home is owned by the same management group as Frontier Nursing Home in St. Charles, where 12 residents have died from the virus.

A worker from the Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing & Rehab will also speak out. She says she was told to keep coming to work, despite being exposed to a resident who had tested positive for the virus.