St. Louis pandemic task force holds briefing as omicron variant concerns grow

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold its weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon as the omicron variant of COVID-19 is leading to growing concerns.
The briefing was scheduled for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, but the task force experienced technical difficulties. A recording of the briefing will be published later in the day.
A press release from the task force said task force leader Dr. Clay Dunagan would answer questions, including those about the new omicron variant.
In the most recent briefing on Nov. 16, Dr. Dunagan said cases in the region were on the increase, but hospitalizations were not going up as quickly.
Dr. Dunagan said the main reason for that is vaccination. He said while the region is lagging behind the national averages, older people and people at higher risk for serious symptoms have mostly been vaccinated.
In the weeks since then, admissions and hospitalizations have continued to increase.
Data from the task force Tuesday is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 52 Monday to 40 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 48 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 331 Monday to 340 Tuesday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased – from 374 Monday to 364 Tuesday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations increased - from 25 Monday to 30 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICU decreased – from 82 Monday 79 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 52 Monday to 51 Tuesday.
- 6 COVID deaths were reported Monday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased from 5 Monday to 6 Tuesday.
- Across the system hospitals, 57 patients were discharged Monday bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 30,743.
- Of the 346 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospital systems Tuesday – 85 are fully vaccinated. That’s 25% of the patient population.
- There are 4 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 5 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There are 0 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Tuesday’s staffed bed hospital capacity is at 86% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.