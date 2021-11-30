St. Louis pandemic task force holds briefing as omicron variant concerns grow

A press release said task force leader Dr. Clay Dunagan would answer questions, including those about the new omicron variant of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold its weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon as the omicron variant of COVID-19 is leading to growing concerns.

The briefing was scheduled for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, but the task force experienced technical difficulties. A recording of the briefing will be published later in the day.

A press release from the task force said task force leader Dr. Clay Dunagan would answer questions, including those about the new omicron variant.

In the most recent briefing on Nov. 16, Dr. Dunagan said cases in the region were on the increase, but hospitalizations were not going up as quickly.

Dr. Dunagan said the main reason for that is vaccination. He said while the region is lagging behind the national averages, older people and people at higher risk for serious symptoms have mostly been vaccinated.

In the weeks since then, admissions and hospitalizations have continued to increase.

Data from the task force Tuesday is as follows: