Watch live: St. Louis Pandemic Task Force briefing

Hospital admissions decreased, according to task force data

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 23.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 57* yesterday to 41 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 50 yesterday to 49 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 337 yesterday to 344 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 355 yesterday to 353 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations remained the same at 110 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 92 yesterday to 97 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 47 today.