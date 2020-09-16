Missouri reports 7 new COVID-19 related deaths

The briefing begins at 3:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis pandemic task force provided the latest COVID-19 numbers for the St. Louis area during a briefing on Wednesday.

Missouri reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,191 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the state's data.

There have been 1,739 deaths total since the pandemic began related to COVID-19.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Sept. 16.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 29* yesterday to 17** today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 35 yesterday to 31** today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 272 yesterday to 268 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 269 yesterday to 265 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 85 yesterday to 87 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 72 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 48 today.

Across the system hospitals, 30** COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,782.

*Tuesday’s hospital admission data changed from 27 to 29 but did not change the seven-day rolling average.

** One task force health system’s data was inaccessible due to a computer upgrade. Once it comes back online, the task force will update this data point. For now, it is incomplete