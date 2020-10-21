Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 continue to increase in the St. Louis area

On Monday, Dr. Garza said the coronavirus is circulating at a significant rate in the community

ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions related to the coronavirus increased on Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Monday, the head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, said the area is headed in the wrong direction. Dr. Garza said the coronavirus is circulating at a significant rate in the community.

The next task force press conference is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 21.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 42* yesterday to 55 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 48 yesterday to 47 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 322 yesterday to 331 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 350 yesterday to 372 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 75 yesterday to 104 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 87 yesterday to 86 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from – 45 yesterday to 44 today.