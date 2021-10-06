St. Louis pandemic task force to give final live briefing Monday

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its final live briefing Monday, 14 months after it was formed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Fourteen months after it was formed, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its final briefing Monday morning.

5 On Your Side will be at the briefing, which you can watch live at the top of this story when it gets underway.

The task force has given daily updates since the first week of April 2020, detailing the increases and decreases in COVID-19 trends in St. Louis area hospitals. Over that time, task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza has given dozens of weekly briefings – at times discussing data trends three times a week – to give St. Louis residents a better understanding of the virus and how to slow the spread.

“We will save lives if we all do our part,” he said during the first briefing on April 6, 2020. It’s a sentiment that has remained consistent throughout his livestream updates over the last 14 months.

During the most recent task force briefing last week, Dr. Garza stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

Garza presented data that showed high vaccine uptake in older populations aligned with a decrease in hospitalizations in those age groups. He said people over age 65, who previously accounted for up to 60% of the total COVID-19 patients in the St. Louis area, now account for less than 40%. More than 70% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in the St. Louis area.

"The takeaway here is a couple of things. One is, vaccines work, they protect people against becoming seriously ill and having to go to the hospital," Garza said. "But secondly is, we still have work to do to get more people protected so that fewer and fewer people end up needing to come to the hospital and receive treatment for COVID-19."

The most recent task force data is from Friday, using figures from the St. Louis area’s four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital). The full data is below: