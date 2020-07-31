St. Louis Pandemic Task Force gives Friday update

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,485 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a live briefing on Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This is the 11th day in a row the state has reported more than 1,000 cases.

On Thursday, the department reported a cumulative total of 48,834 cases and 1,233 deaths, an increase of 2,084 cases and 13 deaths.

In a tweet, the department said Thursday's record increase and the record high numbers of the last 10 days were "because our data entry staff has worked diligently to clear the backlog and today’s update will be the last with additional cases."

The department said Friday's update will be only cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, but also said future reports will be affected by backlogs until they can be cleared.

The number of new COVID-19 patients remained dipped below 40 Thursday, and most of the other numbers tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force decreased or remained consistent.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 44 yesterday to 38 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 38 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 244 yesterday to 243 today. *

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 248 yesterday to 238 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 95 yesterday to 78 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 61 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 28 for the last five days to 27 today.

Across the system hospitals, 49 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,838.

*These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.