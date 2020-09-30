Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

There was a slight increase in hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a slight increase in hospital admissions related at COVID-19 on Wednesday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson held an afternoon briefing on Wednesday. She called the hospital and hospitalization numbers worrisome.

"City of St. Louis numbers in terms of number of cases are still pretty good. However, the these hospital and hospitalization numbers are worrisome," Krewson said.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for September 30.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 37* yesterday to 39 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 38* today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 268 yesterday to 269 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 282 yesterday to 284 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 87 yesterday to 78 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased - from 79 yesterday to 78 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 51 yesterday to 50 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,313.