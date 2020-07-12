Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force briefing

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its Monday afternoon briefing at 3:30 p.m.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Dec. 7.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 109 yesterday to 81 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 117 yesterday to 113 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 912 yesterday to 903 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 865 yesterday to 894 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 74 yesterday to 80 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 194 yesterday to 187 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 115 yesterday to 117 today.
- The number of COVID deaths increased – from 21 yesterday to 24 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 20 yesterday to 21 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 64 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 11,668.