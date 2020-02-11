Watch live: St. Louis pandemic task force

Over the weekend, Missouri and Illinois both set coronavirus records Saturday as hospitalization numbers remained high in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding its afternoon briefing.

Over the weekend, Missouri and Illinois both set coronavirus records Saturday as hospitalization numbers remained high in the St. Louis area.

During the Friday briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, said St. Louis area hospitals are nearing 90% capacity as COVID-19 cases rise.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 2.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 61 yesterday to 55 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 60 yesterday to 61 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 407 yesterday to 416 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 416 yesterday to 456 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 85 yesterday to 87 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 113 yesterday to 111 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 59 today.