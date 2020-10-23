Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 remain high in St. Louis area

On Monday, the head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, said the area is headed in the wrong direction

ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 remained high on Thursday in the St. Louis area.

On Monday, the head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, said the area is headed in the wrong direction. Dr. Garza said the coronavirus is circulating at a significant rate in the community.

The next press conference from Dr. Garza is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 22.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 56* today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 47 yesterday to 49 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 331 yesterday to 337 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 372 yesterday to 355 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 104 yesterday to 110 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 86 yesterday to 92 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from – 44 yesterday to 47 today.