St. Louis pandemic task force to hold Wednesday afternoon briefing

Wednesday's briefing comes as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will hold its Monday afternoon update on the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.

You can watch the briefing on the task force's Facebook page or in the player below.

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the St. Louis area is starting to see improvements in the weekly change of COVID-19 cases in the area, but said the area is still in a "danger zone" due to the number of cases in the community.

Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the percentage change of new cases has started to come down, but the number of cases in the community remains a concern.

Wednesday's briefing comes as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,241 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the totals in the state to 55,321 cases and 1273 deaths.

The department reported 9,024 new polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests Wednesday, bringing the total in the state to 730,547. On Wednesday, the state's positivity rate increased from 7.50% to 7.57%.

The department's reported increase on Wednesday was 48 cases more than Tuesday, but was 686 cases fewer than last Wednesday. Because of this week-to-week change, the seven-day moving average continued to decrease.

Although the number of new cases has decreased over the last five days when compared to last week, the state's overall positivity rate continues to increase.

St. Louis County reported 286 new cases and one new death Wednesday, bringing the totals in the county to 14,074 cases and 652 deaths. The county reported 3,289 new tests conducted, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the county to 183,624. The average positivity for the past seven days is 8.7%, according to the county's dashboard.